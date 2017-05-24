PSA Opens Online Education And Training Portal

Security and systems integrator cooperative, PSA, has opened an online education and training portal for systems integrators servicing physical security, professional, audiovisual and related applications.

The portal, which can be found at www.psaeducation.com, features access to hundreds of education resources from leading manufacturers, PSA committees, and other industry partners and service providers. One of the key features of the site is a personalized certification-tracking tool that allows individuals and company leaders to keep track of product and industry certifications.

“We have built this online resource to serve as a tool for all systems integrators to leverage as part of their overall training program,” said Anthony Berticelli, director of education for PSA. “With new content being added each quarter, we are able to offer access to the latest training programs from industry professionals in one location. The site is very easy to navigate and in three clicks or less, integrators can access training, best practices, webinars, and other resources right at their fingertips.”

All content is 100 percent free for PSA owner and member companies and select content is available to all others for nominal fees. To learn more about the online training portal or to create your personal account, visit www.psaeducation.com.