Sprint to Roll Out AOpen's OpenService

AOpen America has announced that its OpenService will be utilized in Sprint retail locations, with a roll out to Sprint's entire retail chain occurring by next year.
- Sprint is currently utilizing AOpen's digital signage solutions in retail locations as a trial run, prior to a nationwide rollout.
- Some of AOpen’s new analytics features such as the Intel Audience Impression Metric will be used to help Sprint create more effective marketing and advertising media in their stores, which will translate to higher ROI on their digital deployments, according to the company.
- AOpen recently demonstrated the service at Sprint’s Open Solution Conference and at CETW. During the Sprint Open Solution Conference, Sprint announced that digital signage would be a staple in its 2012 strategic focus.