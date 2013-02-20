Project Green AV Marks Fifth Anniversary

- Now in its fifth year and planning new events and features for users, subscribers and advertisers, Project Green AV has brought together thought leaders and innovators from all sectors of the audiovisual industry, the company says.
- As Steve Greenblatt, president of Control Concepts, Inc, and member of InfoComm Committees including the Audiovisual Systems Energy Management Task Force, explains, "Project Green AV is the go to resource for everything Green in the audiovisual industry."
- To mark its five year milestone, Project Green AV renews its commitment to deliver exclusive and unique sustainable AV content that is practical actionable, unbiased, and current, continuing to cover news from AV manufacturers like AMX, Crestron, Lencore and Middle Atlantic as well as other established and emerging industry leaders in manufacturing, consulting, programming and integration.
- For thought leaders and sustainability professionals, Project Green AV is an industry town square that cultivates creative solutions and challenges the status quo to initiate change and innovation for the future of AV and IT. Additionally for their 5th year celebration and in response to numerous requests, Project Green AV will begin offering new options to those who would like to address and support this dynamic part of the industry. For advertisers, this milestone offers new sponsorship and advertising opportunities that connect to the niche Green AV market.
- Clare Hobby, communications and business developer for TCO Development, is a longtime Project Green AV subscriber and a recent co-presenter of the Green AV University Webinar Series. For Clare, Project Green AV is an essential piece of audiovisual and technology industry environmental education at a time when sustainability is a critical component of industry health.
- Clare says, "as the importance of sustainability in AV grows, Project Green AV continues to be a vital source of practical guidance and inspiration to both the Pro-AV community and organizations working to increase the environmental responsibility of their AV operations."
- Mary Meeker, owner of the sustainable AV business Mary Meeker Design, Inc, who contributes to Project Green AV Voices, credits Project Green AV as a tool for professionals at every level: "There is so much to learn about Green AV and Project Green AV allows for readers a one stop shop to learn about Green AV without bias. The Glossary is helpful to those just starting out. Regular blog posts, newsletters and website updates offer new insights to readers along with information about manufacturers that produce Green AV products."
- Steve, who is a Project Green AV Voices Contributor, connects the scope of Project Green AV's participation with business success as well as progress in environmental responsibility: "From energy management to environmentally friendly products to sustainable systems, Project Green AV provides the knowledge base and directory for all your Green needs. My involvement with Project Green AV has led to connections with others who share the common interests or needs for environmentally conscious solutions."