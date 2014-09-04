PRI's Future of Retail Report for Digital Signage

- PRI announces the release of the digital e-book version of its Research Article, "The Future of Retail: A Perspective on Emerging Technology and Store Formats." Two West, the Kansas City-based retail communications agency, sponsored PRI's research.
- The Digital Screenmedia Association Symposium, scheduled for September 23 in Dallas, includes "The Future of Engagement," a panel moderated by Margot Myers, PRI's Director of Global Marketing and Communications. The panelists will include Ethan Whitehill, CEO of Two West and Jim Crawford, Chief Experience Office at Chute Gerdeman.
- Myers will draw from PRI's Research Article to frame a conversation that will explore the future of digital engagement, retail venues, the customer experience, and the innovation that ties it all together. The e-book version of the Research Article is available now for download.
- The Symposium is a full day of keynote sessions and panel discussions that will address a variety of topics tied to omni-channel digital consumer engagement, including:
- Understanding Connected Experiences
- The Design of Digital Engagement
- The Omni-Channel Approach
- The Future of Engagement
- Executives from Dave and Buster's, Fleishman-Hillard, PepsiCo-Frito Lay, Radio Shack, and Top Golf will be among the speakers. The event is targeted to professionals from retail, restaurant, and other B2C companies who want to learn best practices for omni-channel customer engagement, digital signage, interactive technology, and shopper marketing. The format of the event, to be held at the Dallas Arboretum, encourages discussion and networking among the participants.