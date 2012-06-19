Stewart Launches Certified CTS Commercial Training

Stewart Filmscreen Corporation has launched its certified CTS Commercial Training program.
- Building from the success of Stewart’s Residential Training Program, the new program now offers commercial integrators the same opportunity, while also providing professional accreditation approved for InfoComm certification credit.
- The new Stewart Filmscreen Corporate Training Program offers CTS/CTS-I/CTS-D certified professional courses, providing 15 Renewal Unit credits to the attendee. To meet commercial industry standards, each professional is required to receive 30 RU’s every three years to maintain their certification. Stewart’s new commercial training offers half of the credit requirements needed.
- “It is our mission at Stewart Filmscreen to not only provide the best projection screen materials on the market, but to also educate and inform all the integrators and dealers that specify it,” said Grant Stewart, president, Stewart Filmscreen. “Launching an official Commercial Training Program was the next step to bringing that knowledge base into a wider realm of dealers and integrators, and will help benefit these professionals by providing a majority of the accreditation needed for CTS certification, while at the same time providing them with the tools to educate the end customer on screen related factors and, ultimately, on the advantages provided by a Stewart screen.”
- The Corporate Training curriculum includes:
- - Stewart History
- - Factory Tour
- - Display Technologies
- - Basic Screen Technologies
- - Front / Rear Projection Elements
- - Warp / Edge Blending
- - Technical Training
- - Room Design & Applications
- - How to Specify a Screen
- - Professional Installation Practices
- - Sales Training – Why Stewart?
- The first Stewart Filmscreen Commercial Training takes place on Wednesday and Thursday, July 11-12, 2012 at the company headquarters in Torrance, CA.