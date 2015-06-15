Primeview Adds Mirrored Display to OLED Line

Primeview USA will debut the first mirror that is converged into an OLED display to the industrial display markets at this year’s infoComm in Orlando, FL in Primeview USA’s booth #2066.

The display’s technology in mirror signage offers an added creative touch that will take your application to the next level for retail, gaming, hospitality, health care, special events, elevators, gyms and more applications.

“In the past, when using a mirror display, viewers were receiving a compromise on either the mirror aspect or the display aspect,” said Shay Giuili, CEO and founder of Primeview USA. Today we are very excited to introduce to the market a solution that combines full mirror and OLED display capabilities. This allows the display to be utilized simultaneously as a mirror and digital signage.”

The convergence of the mirror with the OLED technology eliminates the need for an external lamp, leads to lower energy consumption. The display has a viewing angle of 178 degrees, with self-illuminating pixels that allow for a nearly perfect black level.