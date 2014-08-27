Previsualization with wysiwyg R33

- Creating lighting designs enjoyed by audiences attending dance events including Sensation, Tomorrowland and Tomorrowworld is by no means a small challenge for any lighting design company.
- Dutch lighting designer, SDO Design uses wysiwyg R33 from CAST Software, an advanced and realistic previsualization software, to design and to previsualize lighting for all their global events including the upcoming Tomorrowworld event in Atlanta, GA from 26-28 September 2014 and Sensation in Dubai on 31 October 2014. For these events SDO Design used wysiwyg for lighting on Stage 12; Main Stage, Stage 1; Opera Stage; Stage 4; Frame Stage; and, the spectacular Main Stage, a new addition for the upcoming Tomorrowworld, Atlanta event.
- Bruce Freeman, Chairman at CAST Group explains, “Listening to our industry professionals, we add new features and functionality to wysiwyg on a perpetual basis. R33 includes features such as LED video wall glow, Shaded View optimizations and profiles, templates, and 200 DMX universes. R33 raises the bar for professionals like SDO Design so they become productive, more professional, and more profitable.”
- SDO Design is not unfamiliar with designing lighting for Sensation and Tomorrowland and Tomorrowworld. In 2012, for Sensation Source of Light, SDO Design designed a giant radiating lighting sphere aimed specifically at connecting audiences. Shortly after, Sensation Into the Wild 2013 used lighting to create a ritualistic themed lighting design based around animal instincts. In 2014, SDO designed lighting for the Sensation Welcome to the Pleasuredome. Sensation’s Dutch premiere kicked off an international tour that toured more than 20 countries.
- Given the importance of lighting, getting it right while on a prolonged extensive tour is a huge challenge, especially as each performance venue is unique, if not for the performance stage area then for the audience. wysiwyg’s previz was used exclusively, and a lot.
- Sander Den Otter, Owner at SDO Design said: “The diverse range of clients that we work with is what inspires me. The focus of our work has always been to create lighting for a broad range of markets including business, public events, television, theatre and dance events.
- “I have used wysiwyg for over 10 years,” added Den Otter. “wysiwyg R33 helps me to design, visualize and preprogramme my lighting designs. I use this to communicate with the set designers and creative directors about design.”
- “As a designer I am constantly challenged to provide new and exciting lighting designs. wysiwyg R33 allows me to achieve new audience interaction and experiences for my clients.”
