Topics

Rane Introduces HAL Architecture

By ()

Rane Introduces HAL Architecture

Rane has introduced its HAL architecture, designed for room combining, paging, and distributed audio systems.

  • The HAL architecture is designed for room combining, paging, and distributed audio systems.
  • HAL interfaces to applications with a broad variety of peripheral devices, including smart Digital Remotes, Remote Audio Devices (RADs), portable and in-rack auto mixers, bus Expansion devices, and an advanced Paging Station.
  • In addition, HAL and Halogen software check the status, location, CAT5 wiring integrity, and that audio is flowing in all peripheral devices.
  • HAL is fully compatible with existing Rane products.