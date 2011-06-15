Rane Introduces HAL Architecture

Rane has introduced its HAL architecture, designed for room combining, paging, and distributed audio systems.
- The HAL architecture is designed for room combining, paging, and distributed audio systems.
- HAL interfaces to applications with a broad variety of peripheral devices, including smart Digital Remotes, Remote Audio Devices (RADs), portable and in-rack auto mixers, bus Expansion devices, and an advanced Paging Station.
- In addition, HAL and Halogen software check the status, location, CAT5 wiring integrity, and that audio is flowing in all peripheral devices.
- HAL is fully compatible with existing Rane products.