Industry Mourns Passing Of Randy Vaughan

Cedar Rapids, IA--NSCA fondly remembers Randy Vaughan for his commitment to an industry that broadly ranges in technologies, applications and markets – bringing his expertise, leadership and passion to both the commercial and residential electronic systems industry. A memorial service is set for Thursday, December 30, 2010 in Norfolk, VA.

Randy was a charter member of NSCA, serving in any capacity needed and helping the association and its members become well-trained, educated systems integrators. Randy served on the NSCA Board of Directors from 1997-2008, including a year two-year term as president beginning in 2005. Additionally, he served as an instructor for NSCA University for more than 12 years, and was named its Educator of the Year in 2007. He also served as chairman of the NSCA Education Committee for a number of years. His greatest accomplishments for NSCA include the creation of NSCA University and the Business and Leadership Conference, and his role as a subject matter expert and content developer for the industry.

“Randy was not just a business colleague, he was a great friend,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. “He was a passionate person for those with whom he was involved, both personally and professionally. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mary and his family. He has always had the best balance of work and family and a keen sense of how to balance the important things in life. He truly loved his life and the people in it. This is an immense loss to the both the commercial and residential electronic systems industries. Randy served as a valuable and knowledgeable leader who left his footprint on so many of today’s leaders and those who will lead future generations.”

Vaughan was president of AE Systems near Norfolk, VA, for 38 years. He had served as a consultant to AE Systems for the last three years, maintaining his involvement and training the next generation of systems integrators.

Randy was also involved with other organizations within the industry and was serving as the current chairman of the board for the Custom Electronic Design & Installation Association (CEDIA). “On behalf of the CEDIA family, I offer our sincerest condolences to Randy's wife, Mary, his children, his granddaughter, and his family and friends," said CEDIA CEO Utz Baldwin. "He will be greatly missed.”