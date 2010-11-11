X2O Media and AlhenaCom Partner

- X2O Media, provider of software, network management, and content services for professional digital signage applications, today announced that the company has signed a distribution agreement with AlhenaCom S.r.l. Under the agreement, AlhenaCom will provide distribution and sales support functions for X2O's Xpresenter digital signage systems in Italy.
- Headquartered in Modena, and part of ATS Group S.p.a., AlhenaCom is a value-added distributor specializing in advanced communications technologies for the management, distribution, and viewing of multimedia content in a professional environment. Offering fast and efficient support with quality sales and customer service, AlhenaCom carries world-class product lines suitable for digital signage, broadcasting, IPTV, direct mobile marketing, pro A/V, and interactive applications.
- "We take great pride in representing X2O Media in Italy, and we look forward to meeting the needs of the Italian marketplace with X2O's wide variety of digital signage software and services," said Marco Bompani, Founder and CEO of AlhenaCom S.r.l. "With a suite of products featuring unprecedented ease of use and exceptional video quality that is on par with that of the broadcasting industry, we're confident that X2O Media will soon be recognized as one of the leading players in Italy."
- "By partnering with AlhenaCom S.r.l., we have a great opportunity to further establish our presence in the Italian market with a well-respected distributor," said David Wilkins, X2O Media's President and CEO. "Most importantly, for AlhenaCom's customers, this partnership means greater access to the benefits of our Xpresenter platform — an easy-to-use, cost-effective solution for a highly efficient, impactful digital signage network."
- X2O Media's Xpresenter is an end-to-end platform designed to make creating, managing, and distributing broadcast-quality digital signage content on networks of all sizes available to all. Xpresenter's patented authoring module allows Microsoft® PowerPoint® users to produce compelling content that incorporates animations, video clips, and real-time data sources — all within the PowerPoint interface.
- More information about X2O's award-winning Xpresenter digital signage solutions is available at:
- www.x2omedia.com
