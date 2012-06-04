Platinum Tools Launches VDV MapMaster 2.0

Platinum Tools has launched the new VDV MapMaster 2.0 voice, data, and video tester.
Now with cable length measurement, the VDV MapMaster 2.0 is now shipping with an MSRP of $129.95. (p/n T129)
- “The VDV MapMaster 2.0 now combines cable length measurement with continuity testing, mapping, and tone generator functions into a single unit,” said Lee Sachs, Platinum Tools president and general manager. “Made in the USA, the VDV MapMaster is capable of identifying and mapping 19 locations at one time. Whether the job is commercial or residential, the versatility and added features of the VDV MapMaster 2.0 makes it an installer’s best friend.”
- Length Mode is used to measure the length of entire cables and its pin pairs and allows for viewing and adjusting the length constant value for video, data, and voice cables. The VDV MapMaster tests Cat-6, Cat5e, Cat-5, Cat-4, Cat-3, and coax cables, as well as shielded cables. Video and data cables can be connected to their respective remotes at the same time to improve testing efficiency. Patch cables may be tested without removing the master remote from storage.