Harman Begins Construction on New Technology Center

Left to right: Steve Sleater, Facilities Manager, Brian Morgan, Associate Director, Software Engineering, Jackie Riley, Human Resources Manager, TJ Smith, General Manager, Signal Processing Business Unit, Harold Sullivan, Senior Manager, Engineering Services.
In a move to enhance operational efficiency and provide Harman Professional staff with resources to better serve its customers, the Harman Signal Processing Business Unit has broken ground on a new 50,000-square-foot Technology Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
- The new building will replace the existing Sandy, Utah operation and will serve as headquarters for more than 160 employees from the BSS Audio, dbx, DigiTech and Lexicon brands, Harman Professional’s Systems Development and Integration Group responsible for the development of HiQnet networking software development and the Harman Corporate Technology Group overseeing company-wide R&D for all brands.
- Located in the River Park Business Center in the South Jordan area of Salt Lake City, the new tech center will include specialized centers for research and development, product development, hardware and software engineering, sales and marketing and will also feature a new world-class Harman Professional training center.
- “Utah has been a hotbed for innovation and technology as well as the home to Harman Signal Processing brands for over 30 years and we are proud to say it will continue to be so for years to come. We are building a strong foundation for the future as this new facility represents our commitment to ongoing investments and in our operations and our team,” said TJ Smith, general manager, Harman Professional Signal Processing Business Unit.
- Designed and engineered with input from Harman team members from various departments, the building will allow for greater operational collaboration in order to meet the needs of Harman customers who are moving to more systems-based solutions.
- “We’re envisioning a creative environment optimized for the comfort and productivity of our team members so they can bring their strongest ideas and put forth their best effort in ensuring Harman customers around the world receive optimal service and support,” added Smith.
- The first stage of occupation for the new facility is slated for December 2013.