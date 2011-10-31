Crimson Ships VersaFit Mounting System

Schiller Park, IL--Crimson AV is now shipping the new VersaFit In-Wall Mounting Systems.
- The VersaFit In-Wall Mounting System.
- Designed to blend with existing décor, hiding cables and associated hardware, VersaFit consists of a recessed in-wall box that mounts securely between studs behind almost any wall-mounted display. A compatible Crimson mount installed into the VersaFit backbox completes the system without disrupting other design or installation elements, providing virtually unlimited mounting options, according to the company (mounts sold separately).
- “Engineered to solve a number of installation challenges, VersaFit provides convenience and flexibility, especially in those situations where the actual display hasn’t yet been specified or selected, making this the ideal solution for both pre-construction and retrofit installations," said Crimson president, Vlad Gleyzer. "By including multiple knock-outs, we have created a unique solution which singlehandedly meets all US electrical codes. The category has desperately needed this for some time, and we are thrilled to be the first to market with the ultimate solution.”
- VersaFit is compatible with over 20 standard Crimson mount styles, including nine arm-style multiple-angle- articulating arms that allow for full motion and a variety of viewing angles while still being able to retract the TV flush with the wall. VersaFit comes with built-in guides for placement on 1/2-inch and 5/8-inch drywall, providing for tool-less leveling, which allows for accurate positioning during pre-construction installation and the included trim package provides clean aesthetics.
- Through the end of November, dealers can take advantage of an extra 10 percent discount on VersaFit and all other Crimson AV mounting solutions.