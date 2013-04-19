Higher Education Gathers at InfoComm

- InfoComm 2013 will introduce the latest advances in technology and solutions for higher education, bringing together leading manufacturers and service providers with end-users including CIOs and technicians at the annual event taking place June 8-14 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.
- With more than 925 exhibitors, a specialized education technology Tech Pavilion and informative seminars and training, higher education attendees will have a wide variety of opportunities to maximize their show experience.
- “With so many innovative audiovisual applications available for today’s classroom, our higher education attendees are always excited see the latest technology and meet the challenges of communication and learning,” said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, executive director and CEO, InfoComm International. “This year’s InfoComm will help top education technology managers find new ways to bring their ideas to life, share valuable observations with peers and more.”
- Highlights for Higher Education professionals include:
- -Super Tuesday’s Technology Managers Symposium, featuring industry thought leaders and University AV managers
- -InfoComm University courses: The Connected Classroom, Large Campus AV Systems Case Studies, Digital Signage for Universities and Integrating AV Services in an IT Dominated World
- -3D Comm: 3D Training and Education Workshop
- -Education Technology Tech Zone Pavilion
- InfoComm 2013, the largest commercial audiovisual show, expects more than 2,000 technology managers from the leading private and public universities and 35,000 attendees from wide-ranging market sectors, including business, government, military, worship, healthcare, hospitality, retail and entertainment.
- Along with a trade show floor that exhibits the latest from all of the industry leaders in audiovisual, staging, signage and more, the educational programming provides attendees with opportunities to develop skills and update certifications during the conference.
- InfoComm 2013 is sponsored by Blackmagic Design, Christie, Crestron, Panasonic, Samsung and Aurora.