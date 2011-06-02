BLUEFOX Starter Kit Launched

- BlueFox, the Digital Signage Content creator and aggregator, that provides content in over 12 languages, is launching a FREE CONTENT BUNDLE in time for InfoComm. Blue Fox now fulfils the markets need, to have a true turnkey solution. Content strategy is usually last on the list in the digital signage chain for new networks and current bundles only feature screen, hardware, software, mounts but no content. Blue Fox has the solution and makes getting started easy by providing its most popular feeds for Free to give a true turn key solution featuring ready to go content.
- Blue Fox’s Starter Kit is a solution for integrators that is designed to help them to get their clients started from day one. Bluefox’s “Free Content Bundle” features four popular XML feeds including Real time news feed, weather forecast, green living tips, quote of the day. Integrators can now bundle free content into their digital signage packages to help increase sales with this benefit.
- "The Starter Kit is our answer to the demand for free trial content by integrators. The proposed content is attractive and allows time to test feeds with different XML structures. For the comfort of the client, all feeds are delivered ready-to-use with their flash template for an immediate broadcasting " commented Adam Urban, Managing Director of BlueFox. “Our main goal is to help get more digital screen in the US market by supplying content starter kits and making it easy for new networks to start and existing networks to grow with our help.”
- First introduced in France, the Starter Kit USA will be launched in June. Other territories will follow soon; the Starter Kits for Germany, UK and Spain are already in preparation. Contact: USA : Adam Urban, Managing Director USadamurban@bluefox.fr; +001 954 918 2442
