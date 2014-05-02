Planar Clarity Matrix with G2 Architecture

- Planar Systems is showcasing the next-generation Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System with G2 Architecture, which combines a thin-profile, ultra-narrow bezel LED LCD video wall with improvements in design, installation. In addition, a new 55-inch Clarity Matrix model sets a new benchmark with a tiled bezel width as small as 0.15 inches, stunning image quality, simplified installation and maintenance, and 24x7 mission-critical reliability.
- The Clarity Matrix with G2 Architecture also comes with Planar's EasyAxis Mounting System, which provides an installed depth of just 3.6 inches. This thin depth makes the Clarity Matrix with G2 Architecture compliant with the Americans with Disabilities (ADA) requirement for protruding objects of less than four inches.