NEC Best of InfoComm Voting Open

NEC Display Solutions of America, provider of commercial LCD display and projectorsolutions, announced today the start of public voting for its "Best of InfoComm" Award, bestowed on the best product or service at InfoComm 2011. The winning exhibitor will be awarded $25,000 to the charity of its choice.

InfoComm11 will take place on June 15-17 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. NEC Display will exhibit in Booth No. 1901 at this premier conference of digital signage and other commercial audio-visual solutions.

Public voting for the award competition, sponsored by NEC Display Solutions, is open through May 13, 2011, at:

http://best.necdisplay.com/vote

The five entries with the most public votes will be announced at the NEC booth on June 15 and then judged by the following panel of industry leaders:

• David Keene – Executive Editor, NewBay Media

• Lyle Bunn – Principal and Strategy Architect, BUNN Co.

• Gary Kayye – Certified Technology Specialist and Founder, rAVe Publications

• Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D. – Executive Director, InfoComm International

• Chuck Wilson – Executive Director, National Systems Contractors Association

"NEC again has a strong field of judges to evaluate the best products and services at InfoComm," said Ashley Flaska, Vice President of Marketing for NEC Display Solutions. "For the first time, the five companies selected as finalists will produce videos on their entries, and those videos will be displayed on the InfoComm show floor. The finalists also will have kiosks in their InfoComm booths where show attendees can vote for their favorite entries."

Pierre Richer, NEC Display Solutions President and COO, will present the Best of InfoComm Award to the winning company on June 17.

InfoComm11 assembles about 32,000 commercial AV professionals, technology managers, chief information officers and procurement personnel from more than 80 countries. Education sessions, including a range of digital signage classes, will offer AV pros the key training they need to stay proficient with rapidly changing technology.

For more information about the conference, please visit

http://www.infocommshow.org/press_506.asp