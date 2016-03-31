Pivot Communications Appoints AV ‘Power Player’ as New Client Services Manager

Pivot Communications recently brought Christa Bender aboard to support its growing list of accounts. Bender has 13 years of AV industry experience. She became a Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) in 2010 and holds many other AV manufacturer certifications. Bender is currently studying for her CTS-Design exam.

One of the common challenges for sales and marketing teams is understanding a company’s products and services due to the highly technical nature of AV. Bender brings proven technical abilities and frontline experience working with AV customers. She was named a Power Player by Systems Contractor News, honoring exemplary women in the industry, and she was one of three women presented with the Women in AV (WAVE) Business and Leadership Conference Award in 2015.

“I am thrilled to have Christa on the Pivot team,” said Jane Johnson, managing partner and chief Content strategist. “We stand out in the industry because of our depth of knowledge and our ability to bring innovative marketing programs to our clients. Christa adds a new perspective and level of technical expertise that will allow Pivot to continue to enhance its services and exceed client expectations.”

Bender will play a key role in supporting Pivot’s clients with inbound marketing, lead generation programs, and content development.

“Working with Pivot gives me the opportunity to interact with the AV industry in a different capacity,” said Bender who also recently earned her B.S. in Organization Leadership. “I’m excited to join a company known for providing excellent content and marketing solutions to AV organizations.”