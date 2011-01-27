Matrox Display Wall Controller

- Matrox Graphics Inc. has announced the new Matrox Mura™ MPX Series display wall controller board line-up for collaborative display walls and matrix switcher/scaler installations. The new Mura MPX Series cards combine traditionally separate input and output cards onto a single-slot, PCI Express x16 Gen 2 board, leveraging 64 Gb/sec full duplex data transfer to display full frame rate, HD video input channels. The MPX Series output/input boards feature highly flexible, universal input channel support for both digital and analog video (HD, SL-DVI, RGB/VGA, Component, S-Video, and Composite), plus capture and display data sources at full RGB888 image quality with zero compression. System integrators can easily add multiple MPX output/input boards within a single system and incorporate MPX video capture cards for high-volume, analog video input deployments.
- Universal Output/Input Boards:
- Mura MPX-4/0 (4 outputs, 0 inputs)
- Part number: Mura-MPX44F
- Mura MPX-4/2 (4 outputs, 2 inputs)
- Part number: Mura-MPX42F
- Mura MPX-4/4 (4 outputs, 4 inputs)
- Part number: Mura-MPX40F
- Analog Video Input Boards:
- Mura MPX-V8 (8 inputs)
- Part number: Mura-MPX44F
- Mura Mura MPX-V16 (16 inputs)
- Part number: Mura-MPXV16F
- A building block for control room video walls, digital signage, and corporate presentation environments, Mura MPX Series includes an updated SDK, including API software—backwards compatible with the existing Matrox PPX/VPX Display Wall Series—plus a new network API with integrated media input/output control for a quicker time to market. Mura MPX Series can also be integrated within switcher/scaler solutions, providing all-in-one switching, signal conversion, scaling, and de-interlacing capabilities, eliminating the need to purchase separate solutions.
- "System designers and integrators will be impressed by the performance, image quality and scalability that Matrox Mura MPX Series has to offer," says Helgi Sigurdsson, Product Manager, Matrox Graphics Inc. “Designed with both outputs and inputs on the same single-slot card to take full advantage of the duplex nature of the PCIe x16 bus, multiple MPX add-in boards can easily be combined in a single system to build large-scale video wall and matrix switcher/scaler solutions.”
- Matrox will be showcasing the Matrox Mura technology at Integrated Systems Europe 2011 in Booth# 11F48, Hall 11, from February 1-3 at the Amsterdam RAI.
- Information:
- www.matrox.com/graphics
