Philips Signage OPS HDBaseT Receiver Module

- Philips Signage Solutions, operated by Envision Peripherals Inc. (EPI), has introduced the HDBaseT receiver into its Intel's Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) form factor module, CDR25.
- Philips' CDR25 HDBaseT OPS module is designed to be seamlessly integrated with Philips OPS ready commercial EL and VL series displays as well as zero bezel XL and XH series displays.
- With CDR25 plugged in, a Philips commercial digital signage display acts as an all-in-one display that is able to play back the content from a remote media player up to 100 meters (328 feet) away over industry standard category 5e or category 6 cables. Any uncompressed ultra-high-definition video (up to 4K), audio, and power over HDBaseT (PoH - up to 100W) will be transmitted to Philips commercial digital signage displays from the remote media player.
- "CDR25 is the key component that simplifies the deployment of the cabling configuration on applications that have physical location limitation on applications such as display array, QSR or fast casual digital menu boards, and digital signage video walls," said Glen Young, senior product marketing manager of Fremont, Calif.-based Envision Peripherals Inc., Philips Signage global licensee and North America business operation company. "It also benefits the cost of ownership and space saving to the business owners."
- Philips' CDR25 HDBaseT OPS module is certified by HDBaseT Alliance and is fully compatible with all HDBaseT certified transmitters in the market today. The module is available for customers in November 2014.
- CDR25 HDBaseT OPS module supports Philips Signage commercial 42-, 46-, 55- and 65-inch displays from the 60 EL series, high brightness 42- and 46-inch displays from the 71VL and 80VL series, and all Video Wall XL and XH series to empower simple digital connectivity between HD video sources and remote displays.