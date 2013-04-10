2013 SCN InfoComm Installation Product Awards Finalists Revealed

- The 2013 SCN/InfoComm Installation Product Awards finalists have been selected. This year’s product awards will showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2013 in 15 distinct categories. The list of finalists follows below.
The winners will be revealed at a ceremony at InfoComm 2013 in Orlando, FL. Voting will close May 3.
Most Innovative Loudspeaker for Commercial Installation
Tannoy VLS
Community DA6
Bosch LC4
Most Innovative Audio Amplifier/Processing Product
Lab.gruppen E Series Amplifiers
Crown DriveCore Install Series
Symetrix SymNet Radius 12x8
Most Innovative Video Signal Management Product
Crestron DM-MD64x64
Atlona AT-PRO3HD44M
Peerless AV PeerAir Pico Broadcaster
Most Innovative Commercial Systems Installation Accessory
Covid Active Plenum USB Extender Cables
Perfect Path HD-1000
Xantech XLIP232
Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture Product
AVTEQ Slimline AV Pedestal
Black Box Network Services QuietCab/QC12UBE
Middle Atlantic Products Reference Series
Most Innovative Mounting Solution
Crimson AV Flex-Wall
Chief FUSION Manual Height Adjustable Mobile Cart/LPAU
Premier Mounts AM500
Most Innovative Projection Screen
Da-Lite Advantage and Contour
Elite Screens Insta-DE2
Stewart Filmscreen Mystik!
Most Innovative Collaborative Solution
Barco ClickShare
Vaddio AV Bridge
Panasonic TH-65PB1U
Most Innovative Video Display Product
NanoLumens NanoSlim DS
LG 84-inch 84WS70MS-B
Barco C5 LED Display
Most Innovative AV Networking Product
Biamp Systems Tesira
Visionary Solutions PackeTV Mobile
SVSi VMT105 Networked AV Encoder/VRR104 Networked AV Decoder
Most Innovative AV Control Software/Hardware for Commercial Installation
Crestron TSW-1050
Dataton WATCHOUT
AV Stumpfl Wings AV
Most Innovative Audio/Videoconferencing Product
Vaddio ClearVIEW HD-USB
Draper Video Conferencing Backgrounds
Revolabs Executive HD MaxSecure
Most Innovative Digital Signage Player Product
BrightSign XD
Dataton WATCHPAX
LG LT560E EzSign TV
Most Innovative Power Conditioner/Surge Protection Product
Furman CN-2400S
Middle Atlantic Products Series Protection
SurgeX Axess Elite