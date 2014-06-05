PESA, a leading designer and manufacturer of professional audio and video distribution solutions, will introduce its PESA Xstream C22 compact streaming system at InfoComm 2014 (Booth C6014), which runs June 18-20 in Las Vegas, NV. The latest addition to the PESA Xstream family of multi-channel HD IP streaming devices, the C22 includes I/O options for standalone streaming applications or as part of a larger hybrid broadcast system.

The C22 can be configured as a two port video encoder or two port decoder, or can include one of each. It includes HDMI, coax and Ethernet (for an IP-based camera) video inputs, and optional SFP modules allow multiple configurations (fiber, HD-BNC, A-to-D, D-to-A and other SFP modules) for expanded connectivity. The C22 also supports two external audio sources, which can be synchronized to either or both video streams during an event.

With built-in genlock, video signals can be locked to an external source for glitch-free video switching in broadcast and pro AV applications. An HDMI out allows for local preview, while an integrated Web server allows full remote control, so no personnel are required on site for streaming content to a production facility.

“The PESA XStream C22 is an affordable streaming solution for so many markets, including medical or educational applications, justice and government, security and first responders, and sports and entertainment production. The dollar-to-stream value is significant, especially compared to other products that only offer one video stream,” said Chris Thomas, PESA vice president of engineering and CTO. “It’s a great standalone solution or it can be used with other routing equipment to share content between facilities.”

Multiple C22 units can be used to allow AV professionals to compress, stream and share high-quality content between locations and enable streaming in existing video distribution. The C22 is also an ideal bi-directional content sharing solution. Two C22 units can be configured with one encoder to send video and one decoder to receive video, allowing live interaction between sites.