LG Unveils U Series Network Monitors

LG Electronics USA today unveils its next-generation U Series Network Monitors at the Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference (WPC). Announced in fall 2010, the U Series is a built-in multi-computing desktop monitor system featuring Windows MultiPoint Server 2011.

"Many simple applications like internet surfing or word processing don't require the full power of a single, dedicated PC," said Y.K. Cho, senior vice president, Commercial Displays, LG Electronics USA. "By connecting the LG U Series Network Monitor system to a single host PC, the host's processing power is virtualized on each monitor, creating an efficient networking solution with less hardware and lower maintenance costs."

The host PC is easily connected to the LG U Series monitors via USB cables, which combined with a software installation allows for redistributed computing capabilities across all connected monitors. The individual U Series monitors don't require additional software installation and are operational out of the box. LG's linking technology allows multiple monitor connections through USB cables resulting in simple and clean installations. Depending on the capacity of the host PC, the U Series Network Monitors system can support up to 15 monitors.

"LG's support of Windows MultiPoint Server 2011 and continued advancements in its integrated Network Monitors helps provide educational institutions with efficient and cost-effective computing capabilities," said Steve Guggenheimer, corporate vice president of the Original Equipment Manufacturer Division at Microsoft Corp. "By connecting multiple monitors through a single PC powered by Windows MultiPoint Server 2011, the U Series Network Monitors solution enables easy set-up and maintenance while reducing technology expenses."

Windows MultiPoint Server 2011 helps educational institutions to provide more workstations to students and teachers with individualized Windows experiences at a lower total cost of ownership. In addition, the U Series solution is designed to be simple enough for someone with very little technical skills to set-up and manage a multiple monitor environment.

The U Series utilizes 19-inch class LED widescreen monitors (18.5 inches measured diagonally). The monitors have earned an IEEE 1680 Gold rating, the most stringent and prestigious of three levels of compliance for environmental requirements for consumer electronics. For multilingual needs, each monitor is capable of independent optimization in different languages.