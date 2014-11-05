PESA Promotes CTO to President

PESA has promoted Christopher Thomas to president. Thomas served as the executive vice president of engineering and CTO, and Chuck Tillett, who has served as president and COO since 2009, will remain COO of the company.

Christopher Thomas

Thomas joined PESA in 2013, after holding senior executive management positions at several companies. Tillett has spent more than thirty years in the industry in various senior positions. Both Thomas and Tillett will remain based in the company's Huntsville headquarters.

"Chuck has been instrumental in the growth of PESA and our subsequent success in so many vertical markets, and we are happy he will remain a valued member of our team," said Howard Sutton, executive chairman. "We are confident that Chris will further strengthen our organization and help us aggressively grow our innovative and affordable product lines."