Whitlock Kicks Off Collaborative AV Showcase Series

- Whitlock, a global AV solutions provider, is kicking off its showcase and seminar series, Convergence, in two Virginia markets: Hampton Roads on March 26 and Richmond on March 28.
- This event will feature the best in collaborative AV technologies, plus expert advice and tips for adoption, standards, user experience and performance.
- On display at Convergence will be the latest videoconferencing / telepresence, unified communications, streaming, digital media, 3-D and immersive technologies, projection systems and integrated automation and control systems, including mobile and cloud solutions. Participating manufacturer partners include Polycom, Cisco, Crestron, SMART, Christie Digital, NEC, Biamp, Sony, AMX and others.
- Seminars will be held on Cloud AV and Managed Services (presented by Whitlock) and Establishing Global Standards (presented by InfoComm International). Whitlock will also host an interactive discussion on the latest trends in AV and UC, along with Polycom, Crestron, Biamp and Sony.
- Whitlock's Convergence show is an open house style event, which runs from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., and is the perfect venue for AV and IT decision makers, architects, general contractors and facilities managers involved in complex technology implementations. The primary goal is to create an interactive forum for assessing and discussing the latest technologies, and how to make best use of these essential business tools across the enterprise.
- Whitlock's Convergence shows are held nationwide and are free to attend. Door prizes include iPad minis, iPod's, digital cameras, speakers, gift cards and a 3-D Sony TV
- Other cities to host Convergence in 2013 include Houston, TX on May 14, Dallas, TX on May 16 and Raleigh/Durham (Date TBD).