RMG Networks Enters the Mall Media Segment

- RMG Networks has signed an operating agreement to launch a new mall media digital-based network based upon assets from the former Akoo International Mall Network. This arrangement allows RMG to extend its media offering with full sight, sound and motion into another captive environment that delivers valuable audience segments. RMG will leverage its position in digital place-based media sales and build a separate business unit focused on captive mall media.
- The RMG Mall Media Network is one of the largest US DOOH media networks with 46 million Nielsen measured viewers each month.
- Unlike other retail media networks, RMG Mall Media will intercept and engage shoppers while they are seated with its dynamic programming featuring full sight, sound and motion on panoramic displays and overhead sound. Differentiated from other mall media networks, RMG Mall Media is a shopper-friendly blend of content and advertising.
- RMG Mall Media reaches two of the most valuable media audience segments: Alpha Moms, who are responsible for 80% of household purchases; and Influential Youth, whose opinions influence 90% of what their peers listen to, wear, and purchase.
- “We are excited to add mall media to our portfolio of captive, long dwell-time, sight, sound, and motion advertising assets,“ said Garry McGuire, CEO of RMG Networks. “Our experience building, running, and monetizing DOOH media networks will be leveraged as we work to consolidate the very fragmented mall media segment.”
