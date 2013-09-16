General Cable Unveils Latest Gepco Brand Innovations

- General Cable (IBC Stand 11.G61) will unveil its breakthrough Gepco Brand HDC720HD 7.2 mm Hybrid Fiber Cable and new Gepco Brand SMPTE-304TS Hybrid Fiber Cable Tester at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam September 13-17, 2013.
- A leap forward in hybrid fiber cabling for mobile and permanent install SMPTE applications, the new Gepco Brand HDC720HD 7.2 mm Hybrid Fiber Cable is the first piece of a patent-pending hybrid fiber system that solves the most common durability issues associated with SMPTE camera cables in a smaller, lightweight design.
- The construction of the HDC720HD starts with eliminating the typical heavy steel strength member, which often contributes to premature cable failure due to different expansion and contraction rates of the individual elements within the SMPTE hybrid fiber cable during temperature extremes. In the HDC720HD, the steel is replaced by a strength member that has the same pull strength of steel, but is lighter and more flexible. Unlike steel, this strength member expands and contracts at the same rate as the glass members. Using this new strength member in place of steel also means the cable has virtually no memory, making the cable easier to pay off, lay flat and wind back up on the drum.
- For further durability, the HDC720HD utilizes bend-insensitive fiber elements with very low attenuation and a bend radius of 0.2 mm—versus 2.0 mm for traditional single-mode fiber—in a breakout style with additional Kevlar protection around the individual fibers.
- In the HDC720HD, the typical outer braid is replaced with two 18 AWG drain wires that allow the cable to be more flexible, lighter and smaller in diameter. The master jacket of HDC720HD is polyurethane which is tougher than PVC for rugged outdoor use, and its glossy finish reduces the pickup of dirt and debris from outside applications making it easier to keep clean.
- With a 31 percent smaller diameter and a 40 percent weight savings over 9.2 mm cables, HDC720HD allows 300 meters of cable on a drum in the same space and less weight than 200 meters of 9.2 mm cable occupies.
- “The new HDC720HD cable fixes so many of the common issues with SMPTE hybrid fiber camera cables with the added bonus of being smaller and lightweight,” said Joe Zajac, sales and applications engineer for Gepco Brand Products. “This makes the HDC720HD extremely ideal for use in portable applications and with high-definition Steadicams.”
- Also debuting at IBC, the Gepco Brand SMPTE-304TS Hybrid Fiber Cable Tester is ideal for use in sports/events broadcasting, fixed and mobile facilities, or wherever a SMPTE HD camera cable is used. The SMPTE-304TS tests both electrical and optical circuits while the intuitive display graphically depicts which contact is defective or pinned out incorrectly.
- Compatible with all SMPTE 304 standard connectors, the SMPTE-304TS has a portable, hand-held design and provides over 40 hours of continuous use without recharging, while the diagnostic OLED backlit display can be easily seen in direct sunlight or at night. Each SMPTE-304TS test set includes a metering unit and optical source unit with black aluminum frames, a rechargeable NiMH battery with charger, a USB to USB-mini charging cable and a rugged ABS plastic carrying case.