Peerless-AV Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Mexico Facility

- Peerless-AV is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Mexico facility throughout the month of June.
- In the early 1990s, Peerless-AV experienced significant growth and had set up multiple points of warehousing through the United States. Even with these improved logistics, it was difficult to service the Mexican and Latin American markets. Because of the development of these markets, it was determined by Peerless-AV’s board of the directors that a manufacturing and distribution facility should be established with the goal of better servicing customers in this area. After much consideration, a site within the city of Escobedo in Nuevo Leon was chosen and Peerless-AV Mexico was born.
- “For 20 years, Peerless-AV has been manufacturing the highest quality, innovative audiovisual solutions in Mexico,” said John Potts, president, Peerless-AV. “We are proud of the Peerless-AV Mexico facility and the enthusiasm, innovation, and dedication its employees bring to the Peerless-AV family.”
