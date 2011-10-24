Symetrix Introduces Solus 16

Seattle, WA--Symetrix has expanded the SymNet Solus product line with the Solus 16.
- The entire family of SymNet hardware, including Solus, is configured using open architecture SymNet Designer software.
- "The Solus 4 and Solus 8 already provide two of the most popular form factors requested by integrators," said Trent Wagner, senior product manager at Symetrix. "But input counts run higher in many types of installations, and we received a barrage of requests for a higher input form factor. The Solus 16 answers that request without requiring a jump to networked DSP or separate expansion I/O devices maintaining the high value for which the Solus line is known."
- Solus is SymNet DSP hardware, ideal for small to mid-sized installations not requiring I/O expansion. The entire family of SymNet hardware, including Solus, is configured using open architecture SymNet Designer software. System designers have the option to use or modify Solus DSP design templates for basic projects, or to create unique designs entirely from scratch.
- The three Solus hardware offerings differ only in their audio input and output counts: Solus 16 with sixteen inputs and eight outputs, Solus 8 with eight mic/line inputs and eight outputs, and Solus 4 with four inputs and four outputs. Ethernet, ARC port, RS-232 port, two control inputs, and four logic outputs complete the control feature set. To simplify set-up, a front panel LCD displays system settings. Solus supports Symetrix ARC wall panels, third party control systems, and SymVue, a SymNet end-user control panel application.