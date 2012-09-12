Blue Jeans to Demo Interoperable Video Conferencing at Dreamforce 2012

Blue Jeans Network will demonstrate integration of its cloud-based video conferencing service with salesforce.com at Dreamforce 2012.
- Sales and service professionals will be able to schedule and initiate video meetings directly from salesforce.com—in essence, conducting face-to-face meetings without ever leaving the office, or even leaving the application. With Blue Jeans, salesforce.com users can connect to any customer or prospect that has access to a Web browser and camera or uses popular business video conferencing or consumer video chat solutions from Cisco, Polycom, LifeSize, Skype, Microsoft Lync, or Google. This mix of endpoint options makes it possible for salesforce.com users to conduct video meetings with more than two billion people worldwide.
- This is the first video collaboration capability of its kind to be integrated with salesforce.com and is in direct response to strong demand from sales and services teams looking to avoid travel without sacrificing the personal touch of a face-to-face meeting. The cost savings and environmental benefits are significant. At the same time these professionals require a solution that is easy to use and flexible enough to allow their meeting participants to join however and wherever they choose rather than requiring specialized conference rooms or new software.
- The Blue Jeans interoperable video conferencing service is a cloud-based "meet me" service, modeled after the traditional audio conferencing services people use every day. When a meeting is scheduled (in this case through the salesforce.com application), meeting participants receive an email or calendar invitation and can choose how they want to connect to the meeting. Combined with in-meeting screen sharing, the salesforce.com integration with Blue Jeans is ideal for both internal and external meetings when geographically dispersed participants need to come together.
- "The hallmark of Blue Jeans' success has been our unmatched interoperability and ease of use," said Krish Ramakrishnan, CEO Blue Jeans Network. "We are the first and only company in the world today that can conduct a single video meeting using endpoints as disparate as Cisco, Polycom, LifeSize, Skype, Microsoft Lync, Google, and even a browser. Now, adding salesforce.com and other mission critical business applications as video endpoints, will add value to where and how customers want to work. Instead of going to a separate application for video conferencing, we want people to use the tools they love and live in everyday and have Blue Jeans work right from within them. This is another example of how we put ease of use front and center in what we build for our customers."
- "It's hard to sell and implement big ideas without looking people straight in the eye, gauging their reaction, and asking them to trust you," according to Bret Starr, founding partner, The Starr Conspiracy. "We are actually able to conduct more sales meetings with Blue Jeans because of the time we save by avoiding air travel. Blue Jeans is an asset to us in the sales cycle."
- Dreamforce 2012 is a cloud computing and enterprise technology event, welcoming more than 70,000 registered attendees to experience the power of the social enterprise. Dreamforce takes place from September 18 - 21, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Blue Jeans will be in Booth 1541 in the Dreamforce Expo.
- The initial rollout of Blue Jeans' integration with salesforce.com is expected next month.