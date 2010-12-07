Envivio Receives Frost & Sullivan 2010 Best Practice Award

- South San Francisco, CA--Envivio's Three Screen portfolio has been recognized by industry analyst firm Frost & Sullivan with its 2010 Global Customer Value Enhancement of the Year Award in the Pay-TV Video Encoders market.
- The Frost & Sullivan Award for Customer Value Enhancement is presented each year to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. This Award recognizes Envivio's inordinate focus on enhancing the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service.
- "Envivio has proven consistently to be a significant contender in a market that has traditionally been dominated by large equipment vendors," said Mukul Krishna, global director, digital media practice at Frost & Sullivan. "Our research shows that Envivio has a unique commitment toward enhancing its products to constantly meet its customers' needs. This has been key to Envivio's success especially as the market continues to evolve. As the media and entertainment market focuses itself on multi-screen video delivery, Envivio has demonstrated a keen focus on enabling service providers to deliver optimal quality of experience to their subscribers across all viewing platforms."
- Envivio Three Screen solutions provide the means to deliver and profit from live and on-demand video services for Mobile, PC and SD/HDTV screens, all from a single platform simultaneously, eliminating the need for separate head-ends for each.