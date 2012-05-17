Analog Way Soft Edge Blending Systems

Analog Way is extending its range dedicated to Soft Edge Blending applications. In addition to the Di-VentiX II (Ref.DVX8044), a Quad Scaler Seamless Switcher with Mixer, Matrix and Edge Blending modes, Analog Way has announced the release of Smart Edge FX (Ref.STE200).

The STE200 is an advanced High Resolution Seamless Switcher with Dual Output Edge Blending. Also new for InfoComm will be an improved Smart Edge (Ref.STE100), upgraded to include a PIP feature and Frame Store memory.

These solutions will be exhibited in Analog Way’s booth #N952 during InfoComm 2012, from June 13 to 15 in Las Vegas, NV.

Di-VentiX II Multi-Layer Mixer, Scaler, Seamless Switcher with Dual Output Edge Blending: Di-VentiX II (Ref.DVX8044) is a versatile Multi-Layer Mixer, Scaler, and Seamless Switcher that can be used in 3 different modes: Multi-Layer Mixer, 8 by 2 Seamless Native Matrix and Stand-alone Embedded Soft Edge Blending mode. Di-VentiX II offers eight inputs, including four fitted with 3G/HD/SD-SDI and four fitted with DVI. It outputs digital and analog signals in SDI, DVI and RGB simultaneously with a selection of many formats from HD-TV to VESA 2K.

In Embedded Edge Blending mode, the Di-VentiX II provides a stand-alone solution for a two projector large blended screen, either horizontally or vertically blended. Thanks to its full frame and logo memories, Di-VentiX II can display up to eight layers: four Live Sources, one Frame, two Logos and one Mask. Live Layers can be customized by the users with various attributes: Borders, Movements, Keying or Transparency. It offers Live effects including Keying and Moving PIP. An optional Video Output can be used as a True Preview Monitor for easy control of shows.

Multi-Screen Edge Blending can be achieved by linking multiple Di-VentiX II, updated with the Cross Blender II option (included). Each Di-VentiX II used in Mixer Mode drives one video projector to create an extra-large image up to 8 projectors either horizontally or vertically.

Smart Edge FX Advanced Hi-Resolution Seamless Switcher with Dual Output Edge Blending: Smart Edge FX is a new addition to Analog Way’s Edge Blending solutions. Smart Edge FX offers up to twelve inputs, including four fitted with 3G/HD/SD-SDI and two fitted with HDCP compliant DVI. It outputs digital and analog signals in DVI, RGB, and offers a Video Output card providing SD or HD-TV formats in various signals from Composite Video to HD-SDI.

Smart Edge FX can display up to four layers including one logo, one frame, and two live layers customizable by the user. The product allows the display of up to two PIPs on a still background, or one PIP on a live background. Seamless transitions are available as well as a variety of visuals effects which can be combined during transitions (dynamic PIP, flying, zooming and cropping PIP).

Multi-Screen Edge Blending can be achieved by linking up to three Smart Edge FX units, resulting in a panoramic image with two, four, or even six video-projectors, either horizontally or vertically, without any loss of synchronization.

Smart Edge Hi-Resolution Seamless Switcher with Dual Output Edge Blending: Smart Edge is an Edge Blending system with universal analog and digital inputs and HD or high resolution output with full high resolution digital processing. Designed for applications requiring wide blended screens either horizontally or vertically, Smart Edge offers ten inputs, including two fitted with SD/HD-SDI, and two fitted with HDCP compliant DVI. It outputs digital and analog signals in DVI, RGB or HD YUV. A selection of many formats from HD-TV to VESA 2K will enable you to match the native resolution of your display device.