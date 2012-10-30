Riedel Expands Cruise Ship Sales Force

Following the growing demands and success in the according markets, Riedel Communications announced that Rik Hoerée has joined the Riedel team as key account manager, cruise ship engineering.
- Rik Hoerée joins Riedel Communications GmbH & Co. KG. to spearhead the sales efforts in the cruise ship market for the entire Riedel range including intercom, fibre and audio solutions.
- "I'm looking forward to developing new business opportunities for Riedel here in this market," Hoerée said. "From my past experience with Apex in Belgium and France, I'm already familiar with the Riedel product portfolio for a long time. Riedel is one of the most forward thinking manufacturers in this industry. I'm excited to be on-board."
- Hoerée has 19 years sales experience in the pro audio and broadcast industry. He has spent the last 14 years as sales and technical director at Apex BeNeLux and Apex France.