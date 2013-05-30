BenQ Classroom IQ Solutions

- New for InfoComm 2013 are BenQ's Classroom IQ Solutions. To support the bring your own device (BYOD) trend arising in schools today, BenQ has developed the QDraw3 interactive software and app, which enables teachers to present and annotate directly onto teaching materials as well as share annotations with students, view each other's screens, and share control of classroom content.
- In addition, the latest version of BenQ's interactive QPresenter software and app will be revealed. The enhanced MX661 QPresenter allows teachers and students to sketch directly onto existing documents, display files, access the Web, and share photos and content from iTunes, Dropbox, or email via simple virtual keypad control directly from tablets. The latest update also allows built-in cameras on both smartphones and tablets to project images directly onto the classroom's projection screen, as well as providing administrators with remote monitoring and management tools.
- To further encourage interactive learning, the new BenQ PointDraw Pen 3.0 offers an even smoother writing experience. To demonstrate its Classroom IQ Solutions, BenQ will debut its new MX819ST and MW820ST short-throw projectors, which feature XGA and WXGA resolutions, contrast ratios up to 13000:1, and more than 3,000 ANSI lumens of brightness.