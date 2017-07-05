Panasonic Ships AG-UMR20 Recorder/AG-UCK20 Compact Camera

Panasonic has begun deliveries of the AG-UMR20 compact field recorder and companion AG-UCK20 4K camera head, facilitating ultra-flexible, high-quality 4K image capture and advanced IP control and IP streaming.



The UMR20/UCK20, which can be connected via optional cables (in 3-meter and 20-meter lengths), are immediately available at suggested list prices of $2395.00 and $1995.00, respectively.

The UMR20 recorder provides the flexibility of low cost, SD memory card recording, advanced yet high-quality compression, and UHD/FHD resolution capture in a small, portable unit ideal for applications in video production, sports coaching, healthcare, public safety, remote imaging and much more.

Equipped with a 3G-SDI input and output, the UMR20 AVCHD recorder is also suitable for back-up FHD recording from any 3G-SDI-enabled camera or for use in studio or event production. The 1.2-pound unit features a lightweight, ergonomic design suited for handheld use (3.78” W x 2.07” H x 5.24” D) and has four 3mm threaded holes for flexible mounting.

The UMR20 records stunning FHD (1920 x 1080) 59.94p/50p and high-resolution 4K (3840 x 2160) 29.97p/25p* images when used in conjunction with the AG-UCK20. The recorder is equipped with Double SD memory card slots, enabling Relay Recording with two memory cards (SDXC memory card supported). Hot Swapping also makes it possible to exchange cards while recording.

The UMR20’s IP streaming/IP control facilitates video/audio streaming and distribution to PCs, tablets and IP decoders. Rec Start/Stop control from an IP controller is supported, and recorded image files can be transferred to an FTP server. The UMR20’s core engine for IP control and streaming is similar to that of Panasonic current AW professional integrated PTZ line-up and will fall right into the same overall system. The UMR20 also features an IP web user interface allowing for remote monitoring, control and configuration.

HDMI output of 4K (UHD) /FHD images is supported and, combined with SDI output and IP streaming, enables simultaneous output to a maximum of three systems. The UMR20 also comes standard with a USB 2.0 interface, mic/line level audio input, built-in speaker and headphone stereo mini jack. Two REMOTE terminals provide fingertip camera zoom/focus/iris and Rec Start/Stop control.

The UMR20 boasts improved recorder operation with a touch-panel monitor with 12 customizable user buttons. A 3.5-inch color LCD monitor displays content in thumbnail images for quick viewing that can be reversely displayed. Additional features include waveform monitor and vectorscope display (LCD only), photo file conversion (capable of 4K resolution photo extraction), last clip delete, time stamp, TC/UB recording, color bar signal output, and continuous repeat playback of one or multiple clips (suitable for use in presentations). It operates on battery or DC12V power (AC power supply included).

The ultra-compact UCK20 camera head is equipped with a wide-angle 20x zoom lens that covers a range from 29.5 mm wide-angle to 612 mm close-ups (35mm equivalent). Intelligent Zoom (i.Zoom) allows shooting up to 30x in HD format (22x in 4K) with high resolution. A digital zoom (×1.4/×2/×4/×6/×8) allows zooming without any change in brightness. Combining optical zoom and the intelligent zoom enables zooming up to a maximum of 240x.

The UCK20 is equipped with a powerful optical image stabilizer (OIS) system (4K/HD). In HD mode, electronic image stabilization is added to the OIS system to detect and correct motions on five axes, including rolling motion.

A 16-axis independent color correction function allows fine color adjustment, and an optical ND filter can be manually switched (OFF, 1/4, 1/16, 1/64). Other high-end production features include Slow Shutter and Synchro Scan functions, Dynamic Range Stretch, gain/iris adjustments, variable mode White Balance, and broad image adjustments (detail, skin tone detail, color temperature, chroma level/phase and more).