Stewart Unveils AcoustiShade Window Treatment

Stewart Filmscreen’s AcoustiShade is a window treatment designed to block ambient light and reduces exterior noise, giving control over an interior environment.
- AcoustiShade is designed to block ambient light and reduces exterior noise.
- AcoustiShade is designed to both measurably reduce exterior noise entering the room thought the window, as well as control incoming light. A second decorative shade fabric facing the room offers additional benefit by providing sound absorption for noise generated within the room interior.
- AcoustiShade utilizes two types of fabric in a design engineered for optimum acoustical benefit. The decorative face fabrics available for the AcoustiShade offer absorptive performance for the room interior with a lab certified Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC) of .4.