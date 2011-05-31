Da-Lite 2D and Passive 3D Screens

- Silver Lite 2.5™ is the newest screen surface in Da Lite’s line of front projection materials. Silver Lite 2.5™ is a multi-purpose front projection surface that is optimized for passive linear and circular 3D applications and is also an excellent 2D screen material. For passive 3D applications, the silver surface maintains 99.3% of polarized light and the 2.5 gain of the material compensates for the light lost in the polarization filtering process. The polarization retention and high extinction ratio eliminate the ghosting or crosstalk common with stereoscopic 3D projection. For 2D projection, the gain and high contrast characteristics of the material make it perfect for projection in high ambient light conditions or for use with a low output projector. Silver Lite 2.5™ is a washable surface and has a 25 degree viewing half angle.
- Founded in 1909, Da-Lite Screen Company is the leading producer of high quality commercial and residential projection screens worldwide. With headquarters in Warsaw, Indiana and additional operations in the U.S. and Europe, Da-Lite manufactures projection screens and accessories for Fortune 500 companies, entertainment and major broadcast networks, education systems and governments around the globe. Today
- Da-Lite’s proprietary screen technologies are specified for the most demanding installations from military training simulators to boardrooms and classrooms to home theaters. Da-Lite has become the “First Name in Projection Screens.”
