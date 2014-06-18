Panasonic at InfoComm

- At InfoComm 2014, Panasonic announced the launch of new projectors, displays and accessories. The Panasonic booth (C5416) will feature the new products in action, along with a range of other top AV offerings. Additionally, Panasonic’s booth will highlight the applications for select products, including a projection mapping installation and a rotating projections display.
- “People today are more inundated than ever with demands for their attention, and our customers need to fight to capture engagement with consumers, students and other constituents,” said Art Rankin, Senior Director AV Technologies, Panasonic System Communications Company of North America. “Our technologies are pushing the limits to be bright, dynamic and flexible, allowing more users to apply them in new and exciting ways.”
- At the booth, the company will highlight a wide range of display products including its latest 4K professional displays as well as introduce a trio of new displays.
- TH-55LFV70 LED Video Wall Display – With a 0.14” (3.5mm) bezel and 700cd/m² brightness, the 55” display creates nearly seamless, vivid images across multiple displays making it ideal for a multitude of digital signage and command & control applications. It features flexible installation and maintenance with DIGITAL LINK, a technology based on HDBaseT™ technology, as well as a “Failover and Failback” function which maintains continuous signal distribution even when some inputs are accidentally disrupted.
- TH-47LFX6N Professional Outdoor LED display – The IP55-rated 47” TH-47LFX6N operates efficiently in harsh environmental conditions such as heat, humidity and extreme cold, making it ideal for outdoor digital signage applications. The display features a full 1,200 cd/m2 of brightness and a wide IPS viewing angle for high visibility even in direct sunlight from nearly any angle.
- LFE7 Series – Previously only available as a 65” model, the LFE7 backlit LED Series adds the 50” TH-50LFE7 and 42” TH-42LFE7 to its lineup. These professional LED displays answer a market need for high quality displays at a competitive price for basic digital signage and mid-sized conference room applications. These thin bezel displays, with 350 cd/m2 of brightness, bring a sleek look and a number of expandability options for professional use.
- In addition to a display of some of its best-selling projectors and accessories, Panasonic is announcing several new projectors and lenses at InfoComm 2014, including:
- PT-VZ570 Series – The PT-VZ570 Series is an ultra light-weight, high-brightness WUXGA portable LCD projector. With a high contrast ratio of 5,000:1 and daylight view technology, the PT-VZ570 Series is able to create sharp, detailed images in well-lit classrooms and meeting spaces, all while keeping noise level down. Projectors in the series range from 4,500-5,500 lumens, and reduce total cost of ownership for business and educational institutions with up to 7,000 hours of maintenance-free operation.
- PT-EZ580 Projector and ET-ELW22 Lens – Designed with mid-sized classrooms and corporate boardrooms in mind, the PT-EZ580 is a high brightness, 5,000-6,200 lumen LCD projector. The PT-EZ580 also comes with a new optional short throw zoom lens, the ET-ELW22 lens, which facilitates flexible installation in limited spaces.
- ET-D75LE90 Lens – With its ability to maximize tight spaces yet retain a super-high brightness, this new lens is ideal for a variety of large venues, such as theaters, houses of worship, auditoriums and museums. The ultra short throw lens is built for 3-chip DLP 5K+ lumen projectors, such as the flagship 20,000 lumen PT-DZ21K Series. The ET-D75LE90 lens enables 200” diagonal image projection at a throw distance of just five feet from the screen.
- Panasonic will also showcase several video production offerings here, including a new professional AVCCAM HD handheld camcorder, the company’s most advanced production switcher to date, and its first P2 HD handheld camcorder with AVC-ULTRA recording.
- The AG-AC90A AVCCAM HD Handheld Camcorder – Significant improvements over the AC90A’s predecessor include two new recording options -- a PM mode (1280x720, 8Mbps) supporting sports analysis applications and a CS mode (720x480, 3.5Mbps) for cloud service utilization. Other enhancements comprise the ability to copy content from one SD card to another, a date and time superimpose function and Freeze Frame (still picture) on video out during shooting position change. Current AC90 owners will be able to access these new features via a free firmware upgrade.
- The AV-HS6000 2 M/E Live Switcher—The HS6000 is a powerful, cost-effective 2 M/E switcher with 32 HD-SDI plus two DVI-D inputs, 16 HD-SDI outputs, 16 keyers, four independent MultiViewers, expandable clip storage, a Web server and many other advanced features. The new switcher is configurable to match an expanded slate of production needs.
- The AJPX270 P2 HD Handheld Camcorder—The PX70, Panasonic’s first P2 HD handheld camcorder with AVC-ULTRA recording, combines the high quality and incredible efficiency of low bit rate recording and the flexibility of 3G/4G/LTE wireless mobility. The five-pound PX270 provides all the key functionality of Panasonic’s high-end, shoulder-mount camcorder and also features newly-developed high-sensitivity, low-noise 1/3” 3-MOS imagers to produce stunning pictures, even in low light conditions.
