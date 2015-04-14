Panasonic 12K Laser Phosphor Projector, LCD Panels at NAB

- Panasonic launched its PT-RZ12KU laser projector at the 2015 National Association of Broadcasters. The Panasonic booth will feature professional AV broadcast technologies, including professional LED displays and two DIGITAL LINK equipped DLP projectors.
- At less than 95 pounds, the PT-RZ12KU is the world's lightest 3-Chip DLP laser projector. The 12,000 lm WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200) projector boasts 120 Hz frame-replacement technologies and is compatible with high frame rate contents, reducing blur from motion to deliver a clearer image. The PT-RZ12KU has a contrast ratio of 20,000:1 that.
- The PT-RZ12KU projector allows for vertical, horizontal, and tilting 360-degree projection enabled by a laser light source. With multi-screen projection and geometric adjustment Panasonic emphasizes its focus on system and installation flexibility for its users. The PT-RS11KU is also a 12,000 lm laser projector with SXGA+ (1400 x 1050) resolution that, along with the PT-RZ12KU, will be available for summer 2015.
- At the NAB Show, Panasonic will also showcase some of its other AV technologies:
- PT-DZ780 Series Projectors: With low noise (30dB) operation and high image quality, the PT-DZ780 Series offers a wide range of features including a dual-lamp system to ensure continuous uninterrupted operation. The projector offers output of 7,000 lm of brightness in WUXGA and WXGA resolution, and 8,200 lm in XGA resolution. This series of projectors delivers color reproduction and enhanced color perception in bright rooms with Panasonic’s Dynamic RGB Booster, building on the same technology as the PT-DZ870. The PT-DZ780 Series projectors deliver a lamp life extended to 4,000 hours (6,000 hours in Eco mode).
- 4K Displays: Panasonic engineered its 4K (3840 x 2160 resolution) LED backlit LCD displays to produce sharp images in a streamlined form factor with the system expandability required for professional 4K applications. The 98-inch TH-98LQ70 and 84-inch TH-84LQ70 4K displays can be used for a number of growing 4K resolution B2B applications including broadcast production, control rooms, rental and staging, as well as digital signage. These displays include the company’s image enhancement technology which up-converts non-4K sources to a higher level of picture quality. The displays also feature protective front glass, a reinforced frame for flexible install including tilt (up to 10 degrees) and support 4K content over DIGITAL LINK, a technology based on HDBaseT technology. In addition, the LQ Series support 3G-SDI terminals.
- Video Walls: With an narrow 0.14-inch (3.5mm) bezel and 700cd/m² brightness, the 55-inch TH-55LFV70 LED Video Wall Display creates nearly seamless, vivid images across multiple displays for broadcast studio applications. It features flexible installation and maintenance with DIGITAL LINK, as well as a “Failover and Failback” function which maintains continuous 24/7 operations with almost no down time even when some inputs are accidentally disrupted. Panasonic’s video wall lineup consists of displays varying in brightness and front glass reflection treatment for just about any broadcast environment. Panasonic’s entire Video Wall lineup utilizes IPS panels.