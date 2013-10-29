Harman Professional Completes Integration of Martin Lighting

- Harman Professional Division has announced the integration of Martin Professional U.S. operations into its organization, effective immediately.
- The move provides Martin customers with access to Harman Professional’s deep resources, including the product portfolio, R&D capabilities, a world-class sales and support infrastructure—including a state-of-the art showroom in Northridge, CA—and the financial strength to see additional lighting and video technologies added to the portfolio.
- The combining of Harman and Martin will result in operational efficiencies, including the closure of Martin’s operations in Sunrise, FL. The company will maintain a strong sales and product support presence in the Fort Lauderdale area and all staff from the facility have been offered positions within the Harman Professional organization.
- “Today, we met with our team in Florida to announce our decision to integrate operations. This move will bring many long-term advantages to our customers and other stakeholders and will help sustain Martin’s position as the industry’s most innovative, best supported, best integrated lighting manufacturer,” said Brian Friborg, Harman Professional USA vice president of sales.
- The integration of Martin and Harman United States operations has already yielded an exciting array of sales and marketing initiatives — not least the new 10,000 sq. ft. Customer Experience Center in Northridge, California; a dedicated Martin roadshow truck that will visit customers and partners throughout the United States; several senior new hires to bolster customer resources and the increase to three fixed sales and service centers in the United States.
- “The combined value of Harman and Martin is most certainly greater than the sum of the parts,” Friborg continued. “No other organization is better equipped or positioned to serve the production and installation lighting requirements of customers here in the United States. Now, by absorbing the experience and expertise of our Martin team within the Harman Professional organization and by sustaining a strong team in Florida, we are immediately smarter, swifter and better prepared to support our customers in the United States.”
- Martin is in the process of launching new products across all of its product lines, including new models in the MAC Viper family, as well as new creative LED video products, lighting control solutions, new atmospheric smoke solutions and more.