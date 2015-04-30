The What: The Pakedge WK-1 is an enterprise-grade 802.11ac wireless access point.

The What Else: The WK-1 provides high-range wireless at blazing fast speeds. Designed with 2x2 radio, the WK-1 boasts three times the speed and throughput of wireless-N access points. It is capable of supporting twice as many clients as wireless-N and a greater useable range. PoE powered and with a high signal-to-noise ratio, it delivers a clear signal from anywhere – making it ideal in hard to reach places. The new, improved GUI makes set up easy, and when unified with the BakPak Cloud Management System, the functionality of the Pakedge Connect+ Platform is extended with cloud-enabled services such as the monitoring and management of all connected devices anywhere, anytime, and from any device.