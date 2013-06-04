AVAD Offers New JVC 84-Inch UltraHD Monitors

- AVAD LLC, provider of innovative solutions to the residential and commercial custom electronics markets, along with parent company Ingram Micro, now offers the RS-840UD and PS-840UD, two new 84-inch UltraHD monitors from JVC Professional.
- Available exclusively through AVAD in the U.S. and Canada, the ISFccc certified RS-840UD allows for the calibration of advanced viewing settings with best in class detail, making it ideal for professional custom installers to recommend for impressive 4K resolution in a variety of viewing environments as well as high profile commercial monitor applications. The PS-840UD, the industry's first large screen 4K panel designed specifically for rigorous commercial use, will uniquely feature compatibility with the Intel Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) for digital signage devices in retail, hospitality and other business applications where high resolution is a priority.
- "JVC is known for engineering digital display tools that combine the best in industry technology standards with unique feature sets that take 4K displays beyond luxury markets and into common mainstream settings," said Jim Annes, vice president and general manager of AVAD. "As the creator of so many of innovations, we're proud that they've chosen AVAD and Ingram Micro as the leading solutions providers to improve the way that commercial integrators are able to create multifaceted, large-format displays. JVC Professional has invested in significant upgrades and those advancements signify a huge leap in high-end video applications."
- Designed for signage, public display, command and control applications, both UltraHD monitors feature a host of advanced specifications, including IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology with a 120Hz refresh rate for rapid image response. To improve viewing, JVC Professional has added 10-bit color depth that produces images on digital media as well as a 178-degree viewing angle to make setup easy and keep commercial content eye-catching. ELED Illuminated edge lighting improves viewing brightness and the monitors' ultra-slim bezels add to a sleek look that harmonizes with surrounding decor.
- The new displays will be featured by AVAD at InfoComm 2013 (booth #3469), which will be held June 12-14 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.