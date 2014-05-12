Pakedge K60D

Pakedge Device & Software has announced that, effective immediately, its K6x routers have reached End of Life (EOL) status and will be replaced with the K60D series, based on the K60D Enterprise-Class Router. The new kits provide increased internal networking speed, throughput, and boast a session-count of up to 500,000 simultaneous sessions—allowing an unprecedented number of applications to run on a network.

Pakedge will continue to provide lifetime technical support for legacy K6x router kits. K6x units requiring replacement service during the warranty period will be replaced with the corresponding K60Dx unit. Pakedge technical support is available for those moving to the K60Dx routers, including assistance with updating previous router configuration files.

“Pakedge is constantly innovating both hardware and software solutions to better arm the integrator when building and managing AV networks,” says Nick Phillips, vice president of sales and marketing at Pakedge. “As we move to the new K60D platform we will continue to support projects using the K6x router and will assist all integrators adopting the new router.”

The expanded range of K60D router kits feature Pakedge’s top-of-the-line switch technology, designed specifically for the demands that AV applications place on networks. With features including preconfigured VLANs enabling the easy setup of broadcast or latency-sensitive devices that require their own segmented sub-network for best performance, Pakedge TruStream technology to ensure latency-sensitive traffic prioritization, and options including a full line of PoE and PoE+ capable switches to power the ever-growing range of PoE-enabled devices, such as wireless access points, touch panels, and IP security cameras. The range offers installers nine router and switch combinations for all types of network configurations or the K60D can be purchased as a standalone router.

Each K60D router kit offers optional UTM provided by Fortinet, allowing an enhanced firewall with Intrusion Detection and Prevention, Application Control, Web Filtering, VPN, anti-spam, and anti-virus—all directly at the gateway, ensuring that infected traffic can never access sensitive data on your network.