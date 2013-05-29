Salamander Design-Your-Own Premium AV Furniture

- Salamander Designs, Ltd. will be exhibiting commercial AV furniture solutions at InfoComm 2013, Booth #1739—June 12-14 in Orlando, FL.
- Salamander’s design-your-own concept enables customers to tailor their AV furniture to ideally suit each application ranging from video conferencing, hospitality and office technologies. This gives commercial integrators the flexibility to choose from a vast array of sizes, styles, cabinet configurations and outfit them specifically for their customers with such sensible features as rack rails, integrated TV, camera and speaker mounts, cooling fans and charging trays for portable devices—features bringing additional value to a broad range of customers.
- Beyond the traditional AV furniture feature set, designers will appreciate adaptable storage solutions with such amenities as a refreshment center containing a coffee maker, compact refrigerator and trash receptacle. Salamander delivers the functionality, exceptional build quality and beauty of carefully matched real wood finishes—much like authentic designer furniture—built around a future-proof AV chassis that will deliver superior functionality and compliment any décor.
- Salamander’s commercial offerings include multi-purpose products engineered for a broad range of application possibilities ideal for designers and integrators in this market.
- “We have a long track record of delivering best-in-class AV furniture solutions along with a superior warranty and customer service to our respected and growing network of dealers,” explained Salamander Designs founder Sal Carrabba. Salamander’s AV furniture solutions are highly durable and American-made. All products are built-to-order and quick-ship within three days.