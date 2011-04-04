HK Audio Shipping Elements Line

Melville, NY--HK Audio has begun shipping its Elements modular sound reinforcement, available for the first time in the U.S.The Elements line is designed to combine modern line array technology with the portability of ultra-compact P.A. systems, according to the company. Elements enables users to put together a system suitable for multiple situations using six components.

HK Audio's Elements line.

Elements features E-Connect, HK’s proprietary integrated signal routing system.

The Elements system consists of the following components:

E435: The mid/high unit is made from extruded aluminum, and based on line array technology. It houses four 3.5-inch broadband speakers, and weighs 5.2 lbs.

EA600: The Class D power amp puts out 600 Watts, enough for four mid/high units or one passive sub and two additional mid/high units. It weighs 6.1 lbs.

E45: This stand is equipped with extendable feet, serving as a base for mid/high units, amp modules or the mounting pole.

E110 SubA: This portable 10-inch subwoofer weighs 41.9 lbs. and delivers a precise low end. The digital Class D power amp provides 600 watts, enough to feed another passive subwoofer or two more mid/high units. Equipped with two E-Connect sockets, the E110 SubA also serves as a base for additional elements.

E110 Sub: This passive sub is powered by an active E110 or an amp module. To accommodate auxiliary elements, this sub is also equipped with an E-Connect socket.

EP1: The mounting pole facilitates rigging up smaller Elements setups. It is continuously adjustable and provides cordless signal routing to the mid/high units.

For safe and convenient transport, three models of protective bags are available. One model holds four mid/high units or amp modules and a mounting pole, another fits one stand, and a third fits one subwoofer.