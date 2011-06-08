Califone Upgrades Portable PA Line

San Fernando, CA--Califone International will feature its upgraded line of 900MHz, interchangeable, wireless, portable PA systems during InfoComm 2011.
- The PowerPro portable PA system.
- “Our customers can rest assured that all Califone wireless PA systems have been upgraded to the new legal standard 900MHz,” said Tim Ridgway, VP of marketing for Califone. “Our line is the most versatile in the industry as all work from common mics for interchangeability. We are also particularly proud of the PowerPro PA919, which is the first portable PA to offer wireless transmission to an unlimited number of support speakers.”
- The PowerPro is the ideal PA for those who require an easy-to-use, portable sound reinforcement solution but do not have the budget, technical know-how or time required to operate a multi-component system. Designed for any kind of venue, the PowerPro is the first portable PA system to offer wireless transmission (904-925MHz) to any number of its powered companion speakers, meaning it has unlimited expandability to handle any situation. The PowerPro is a complete self-contained sound system with two built-in wireless mic receivers (16-channel, 904-925MHz), a CD player, and cassette player/recorder. It features 90-watts RMS of power, with a single unit easily covering crowds up to 1,000 people or many more with added wireless PowerPro companion speakers.
- The 90-watt RMS PowerPro SD is a complete self-contained sound system with two built-in wireless mic receivers and a CD player. It has full digital capability to play and record from its SD card slot with 512MB onboard flash memory and is USB 2.0 compatible.