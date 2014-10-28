ONELAN and Onemedia at BETT 2015

- ONELAN and onemedia will be showing their latest products and services at BETT 2015, Excel London stand G260 on 22nd – 25th January 2015.
- Below are their products:
- onemedia Digital Noticeboard is a simple, cost effective communication solution that provides a flexible and versatile way of communicating messages to pupils, staff and visitors using new or existing TVs.
- onemedia signage apps are a full range of custom ‘Apps’ for Digital Signage. The new Apps include canteen menus, classroom timetables and travel Apps (Tube and National Rail departure boards).
- The onemedia 4K video wall solution is a simple, cost effective communication solution managed by a single user interface. A high impact visual experience can be created in detail with Ultra High 4K definition. Messages, live TV, promotional videos and dynamic real time information can be communicated to staff and visitors in a creative, engaging and informative way.
- ONELAN User Refresh Scheme is available for existing ONELAN customers. Discounts are available giving Schools, Colleges and Universities an easy upgrade path to extend or refresh their signage installations.
- Onemedia education kiosk is a digital communication solution for displaying live, engaging, informative and real-time content to students, staff and visitors.
