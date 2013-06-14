Audio Continues To Go Digital

- When regarding the future of the audio industry, there’s no question about it — it’s going to be digital. While digital audio itself isn’t a new concept, each year InfoComm sees more and more products popping up that rely on the digital network systems.
- “A few years ago, the floor was all wires,” said Chris Cairns, director of marketing for American Music and Sound. “Now people are looking for network capabilities.”
- Continuing with their line of DSP audio installations, Symetrix (Booth 922) introduced the Radius AEC in the audio pavilion yesterday, which connects with Dante to make audio integration jobs easier.
- Allen & Heath (Booth 742) is also continuing its push into the digital realm with the Qu Series of audio mixers, deigned specifically for the consumer level of audio engineers. This also provides musicians with a more affordable mixing option for the smaller home studios that are taking over the recording industry.
- In the AV market, there’s also a push for wireless conferencing systems, as Revolab’s (Booth 2181) new Executive Elite line provides users with an easy wireless set up, using a wall-mounted antenna to sync the DSP base unit to the variety of mics offered.
- Live audio and video streaming is also growing in the AV industry. The new Roland VR-50HD multi-format AV mixer allows users to mix audio and video at the same time on one console, while also using the same device to stream the video over the Internet for viewers. You can check out Roland’s new VR-50HD at Booth 1458.
- Roland’s marketing director Rob Read says the device is ideal for streaming corporate boardroom meetings, training sessions and House of Worship events.
- “Everyone wants to record and stream their products,” Read says. “And this is a great solution for that with concert venues, small clubs or theaters.”