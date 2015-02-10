OLED at ISE 2015

Primeview USA has integrated HDBaseT into its display technology on the market, OLED.

The first model of the OLED HDBaseT Line, the 55-inch industrial display, model number PRV55OLEDHDBT, will be launched in Amsterdam at the ISE show at the HDBaseT Alliance’s booth, booth number 7-E190.

“The HDBaseT Alliance welcomes Primeview’s new OLED display to the market,” said Ariel Sobelman, President of the HDBaseT Alliance. “Primeview was the first Alliance member to release an HDBaseT display, and continues to be pioneers in this market.”

“The OLED technology is bringing broadcast quality color technology to the Broadcast, Medical, Command and Control, Industrial, Gaming and Signage verticals,” said Chanan Averbuch, Vice President of Sales and Primeview USA. “By offering HDBaseT connectivity embedded into the OLED displays we are bringing a lucrative solution for the PRO AV market by significantly reducing the costs and complexities of any project.”

OLED’s are organic light emitting diodes, using organic materials to create light. Each pixel creates its own lighting and colors which, unlike LCD, allows each pixel to be turned off offering a nearly perfect level of black. Having the highest black level on the display market, OLED in turn provides the highest contrast ratio for in depth color producing a crisp, clear image.

Highlights of OLED Technology:

• The lightweight panel leads to lightweight displays.

• Serves the eco-friendly footprint with low energy consumption.

• Viewing angle of 178 degrees.

• The self-illuminating pixels allow for a nearly perfect black level.

• High contrast ratio for high depth image quality.

• .001ms Response Time

•HDBaseT delivers smooth, uncompressed, high definition video up to 4K resolution and 3D video standards.

The Alliance’s booth will also feature a Primeview 49-inch 4K HDBaseT display, model number PRV494KLEDHDBT. ISE 2015 marks the first public viewing of both the 55-inch OLED HDBaseT display, as well as this solution.