College Atrium Outfitted with JBL Loudspeakers

To accommodate a broad variety of events in the newly renovated atrium at Mount Saint Mary College, located in Newburgh, NY, Audio-Video Corporation of Albany installed a new sound system featuring Harman's JBL CBT Series column loudspeakers and JBL Control Contractor ceiling speakers.
- The atrium, which caters to various events at the college including dinner functions, presentations, movies and more, needed an integrated audio/video system to eliminate the hassle of running wires and setting up speakers every time a function was to be hosted.
- To do so, Marc Happes, Application Engineer at Audio-Video Corporation, installed five JBL CBT 50LA-1 column speakers along the front wall of the building, with four Control 24CT ceiling speakers under the overhang of the balcony for reinforcement. On the second floor, which is used as an overflow area for additional seating, four Control 24CT Micro ceiling speakers were installed as well.
- The narrow and vertical coverage angle of the CBT’s proved to be perfect, while the thin compact design allowed them to blend into the wall without a distraction. “We avoided any architectural problems and were able to direct the speakers to project even coverage throughout the entire room,” Happes said. “Trying to fill the large space with even coverage for the type of applications they are running without feedback was a challenge, but the CBT’s were the perfect solution.”
- Happes and his team selected the Control 24CT and Control 24CT Micro ceiling speakers, as they have become a standard for Audio-Video Corporation. “Their coverage pattern and frequency response is the best out there for this application. The Micros, with their short back cans, were a blessing as there was not much space above the ceiling to mount the speakers on the second floor,” Happes said.
- Audio-Video Corporation has been a Harman dealer for many years, and deploys Harman products whenever possible. “Harman has everything we need to build complete systems,” Happes said. “The support has always been great and the products are bulletproof out of the box. It’s great to have a company we can rely on.”